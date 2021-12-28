Rudi Scherff, former owner of The Student Prince and The Fort, has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known member of the Springfield restaurant community has died.

Rudi Scherff, the longtime owner of the Student Prince and The Fort in downtown Springfield has passed away, the restaurant announced in a Facebook posting.

Scherff’s father purchased the German eatery on Fort Street back in the 1940s, and it remained in the family until the restaurant closed briefly in 2014.

Even under new ownership, Scherff remained involved, staying on as general manager of the remodeled restaurant.

A posting on the Student Prince’s Facebook page reads in part: