EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual ‘Stuffing the Pantry’ 5K brought together hundreds of participants Thanksgiving morning in East Longmeadow.

The run kicked off at 8am with many runners dressed in festive turkey day attire. For the past 11 years, this run has been held to support the Open Pantry Community Services, something that 5K founder Charlie Casartello told 22News is important to him.

“I think that having a race on Thanksgiving day is great for families. We see large numbers of families with multiple generations coming out to do this event, the first thing in their Thanksgiving day and it means something to be out with the community and supporting an entity like Open Pantry that does such good work in our community,” said Casartello.

Casartello added that they were able to fill an entire van with donated food items from those who participated.