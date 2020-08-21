Russia to let dissident in coma fly to Berlin for treatment

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands during a break in the hearing on his appeal in a court in Moscow, Russia in 2018. Navalny was placed on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning during a flight, his spokeswoman said Thursday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW (AP) – Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after a suspected poisoning have agreed to allow his family to transport him to a top German medical facility.

The reversal Friday came after more than 24 hours of wrangling over Alexei Navalny’s condition and treatment. Navalny is a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics.

He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe he was poisoned and that the Kremlin is behind it. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported his flight from the Siberian city of Omsk is scheduled for Saturday.