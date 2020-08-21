Russia to let dissident in coma fly to Berlin for treatment

MOSCOW (AP) – Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after a suspected poisoning have agreed to allow his family to transport him to a top German medical facility.
The reversal Friday came after more than 24 hours of wrangling over Alexei Navalny’s condition and treatment. Navalny is a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics.
He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe he was poisoned and that the Kremlin is behind it. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported his flight from the Siberian city of Omsk is scheduled for Saturday.