LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Father Andriy Krip said he didn’t sleep much Wednesday night and continues to text his parents.

He said he thought they would be safe because they live close to the Polish border, but then they heard the blasts.

“Since yesterday, I don’t think there is a safe spot in Ukraine anymore,” Krip told 22News inside Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow. Outside, a sign offers prayers to the loved ones still in Ukraine.

Father Andriy Krip grew up in Ukraine. Now living here, he was devastated when he watched what happened on TV, especially with his parents so close to the crossfire.

“They couldn’t sleep either because they could hear the bombs exploding even though it’s maybe 30 miles away,” he said.

22News asked Father Krip if his parents planned to leave. He said because they’re in their 60’s, they plan to stay and Ukraine is their home.

“What are you going to do?” Father Krip asked. “Even if you go to Poland, they will give you a shelter, food. But what are you going to do there? It’s difficult to leave everything and leave life.”

Despite this dark day in Ukrainian history, Father Krip is keeping the faith for his home country.

“[Russia] fights for money, we fight because we want to live,” Krip said. “We fight because we want to be free.”

Father Krip said last check, his family is doing fine.