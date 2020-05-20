RV sales surge as travelers adjust to coronavirus changes

MERRIMACK, NH (WWLP) – From coast to coast, states continue to slowly reopen their economies and as the weather gets warmer many continue to take a huge hit on their tourism industries.

But the travel-hungry aren’t ready to say farewell to getaways and mini vacations. Instead they’re picking up a few more wheels, enjoying the sights and sounds of the great outdoors in one of these.

At Campers Inn in Merrimack, New Hampshire RV sales are steadily climbing, some buying for what they believe to be a long road of uncertainty. The general manager told 22News they’re currently seeing about five to six sales per day which he says is close to in line of what a normal season would be.

“People started coming out of the wood work knowing that they can’t fly,” Gregg Kleczkowski said. “They don’t want to get on a cruise ship, they don’t want to stay in a hotel room cause they don’t know who’s head was on the pillow last night.”

Kleczkowski noted, “The RV is really the only way that you can bring your entire environment with you and then when you get to your campsite you’re social distancing by nature.”

RV Share also announcing a 650 percent rise in bookings since April, it’s highest numbers in history. Lower gas prices are also being linked to the RV surge as well.

It’s important to note that Campers Inn is following CDC guidelines. It’s by appointment only, they’re offering delivery and virtual options too.