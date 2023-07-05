SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s over the next few days throughout western Massachusetts. As Summer gets fully underway it is a safe bet that more high temperatures are on our horizon. 22News is Working for You with safety tips to keep in mind during hot weather conditions.

We are potentially heading into the first heat wave of the Summer which can lead to health problems if the right precautions aren’t taken. After days of rain, hot and humid conditions are creeping in on western Massachusetts, prompting many to reach for their water bottles.

“I just say stay cool, hydrate. I think hydration is one of the most important things in the world. Just hydrate, hydrate,” expressed Sylvia Powers of Springfield.

Three days of of consecutive unusually hot weather is considered a heat wave and hydration is one of the best preparatory actions you can take to prevent heat-related illness.

Doctor Seth Gramme of Baystate Health Emergency Medicine tells 22news that if possible, it’s also recommended to limit time spent outside, “Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 or 5 p.m., those would be your times to avoid.”

The longer you’re out in extreme heat, the greater the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion becomes, which can cause symptoms like dizziness, weakened pulse, or even the loss of consciousness. According to the American Red Cross, extreme heat kills more people than any other weather related event.

Before heading out in the heat it is best to have a plan to keep cool. Remember to keep hydrated. Monitor your water levels through out the day, if you’re feeling thirsty, drink. If you start to feel dizziness, weakness or tiredness, headache, or other symptoms it could be heat exhaustion. Try to get inside to a cool location, loosen clothing, rest, and apply cool, wet cloths.

And, don’t forget to check in on vulnerable age groups like infants and older adults. In the event of serious illness caused by the heat call 911 or seek medical care immediately.