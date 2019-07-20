Salads, sandwiches sold at Target, Fresh Market recalled

Sandwiches and salads sold at Target and Fresh Market have been recalled over Listeria concerns. (Source: FDA)

(CNN) – Check your fridge!

There’s a recall you need to know about.

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches.

The concern here? Listeria contamination.

The FDA says there are two brands they’re worried about right now, both made by Elevation Foods, Archer Farms and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad.

Now they’re trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime, here’s the list of what’s been recalled:

With Archer Farms: Egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18

With Freskët: Egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad

No one has gotten sick yet but listeria bacteria can be serious and even deadly for some people, including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.