Conn. (WWLP) – The sales tax is suspended this week in Connecticut for specific retail items.

Any item of clothing or shoes under $100 will go tax-free through Saturday. State lawmakers passed the measure as part of a tax-break bill for Connecticut residents.

Suspending the state’s six-point-35-percent sales tax is expected to cost about three million in lost revenue, but it will help drive business and save consumers money.

There are a few exceptions like clothing specifically worn for athletic activities or safety apparel and luxury items like jewelry, handbags, wallets, and watches.