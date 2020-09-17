Salvation Army red kettle campaign sets out to“Rescue Christmas” due to COVID-19 impact

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Across the nation, the largest social-services organization launches iconic holiday fundraising campaign earlier than ever to meet increasing need

The Salvation Army has started its red kettle fundraising efforts early “in order to rescue Christmas.” The organization said its bell-ringing volunteers, who usually begin collecting donations closer to Thanksgiving, began Monday.

Like many nonprofits, the organization has been hit hard amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeing more requests than ever for help.

“With just 100 days until Christmas, we recognize that the number of people who are struggling to make ends meet continues to grow. Our ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need this holiday season and beyond is at risk,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “We need everyone who has the capacity to come alongside us and ensure that the holiday season is bright for millions. While you won’t see red kettles out in communities until November, we’re asking you to help rescue Christmas with us by providing support in any way you can now. Our hope is to offset these challenges to meet the increasing demand for services across Massachusetts and our nation.”

The organization estimates it could see 50% fewer funds coming from the red kettles, while simultaneously serving 155% more people than it did in 2019. Contributing factors include people carrying less cash, more online shopping instead of store visits, unemployment rates and recent store closures.

Last year, the organization raised $126 million, with $2.5 million coming from Massachusetts, through 30,000 red kettles.

Since March, the Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to over 800,000 people.

Though the red kettles started up Monday, not all of them will immediately be out across the U.S. since the decision to start early is a local one, USA Today reported.

While out, bell ringers will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Aside from using the kettles (both physically and digitally through Apple Pay or Google Pay), donations can be made online, by asking Alexa to donate or by texting KETTLE to 91999.

Other options include donations through Love’s Army and the Angel Tree program. People can also donate physical gifts in bulk.