San Antonio Zoo launches Drive-Thru Zoo experience during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — While Texans continue to practice social distancing, the San Antonio Zoo is offering its patrons a new experience starting this weekend.

The San Antonio Zoo is launching Drive Thru Zoo, a special experience where families will get to travel through the zoo from the comfort of their vehicles. Patrons will also get a guided educational audio tour and curbside food and beverage options along the route.

“This is a very unique and safe way for families to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort of their own car,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo. “Proceeds from this event will help fund the care of our animals through this closure. This new, creative way to see the zoo will be a gradual step towards our plan to reopen to foot traffic when we are given the ‘green light’ and the time is right.”

Photo courtesy San Antonio Zoo

The Drive Thru Zoo will be offered to guests from May 1 to May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $40 per vehicle for non-pass holders and $30 per vehicle for annual pass holders and members. Tickets can be purchased online.

Vehicles taking art in the drive thru zoo will be limited to 198 inches long by 78 inches wide by 76 inches high.

The San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales and has been adopting new creative methods to make revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have sold baskets filled with zoo gifts, lowered cost of memberships to $3 a month and sold Adopt-An-Animal kits.

Donations to the zoo can be made through their website at www.sazoo.org/emergency-fund.