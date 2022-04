Conn. (WWLP) – Families of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting have opened a second lawsuit against radio host Alex Jones. This time for trying to hide his money from the defamation lawsuit filed against him.

The new suit accuses Jones of moving money out of his business into shell companies owned by his family members. Families say it’s all to make it appear like he is bankrupt.

Their first lawsuit was for defamation after he alleged the massacre was a hoax.