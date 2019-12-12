1  of  4
Sandy Hook lawsuit against gun-maker set for trial in 2021

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut judge has set a September 2021 trial date for a lawsuit by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims against the maker of the gun used in the massacre.

A survivor and relatives of nine victims of the 2012 massacre filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public.

The Hartford Courant reported that Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury set the court date after nearly two hours of discussions with attorneys for Remington and the families.

