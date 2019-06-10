Sarno, Neal discuss Amtrak’s return to Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state officials gathered at Union Station in Springfield Monday morning to discuss Amtrak’s return to the station.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, a number of topics related to the return were discussed including new Amtrak-specific features to the station and benefits to Springfield residents.

Also discussed was the station and Amtrak’s commitment to collaboration.

Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Amtrak Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz were in attendance.