SAT to become digital by 2024

FILE – In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md. The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For decades, students needed to use a number two pencil for the SAT. Starting in 2024, that test will be taken exclusively on a computer.

When AIC Sophomore Jillian Lavender took the SAT, it’s how many would remember it, “When I was in high school we use to have to take them on paper, it was very long and a tedious thing to do.”

That is now changing. The SAT will soon be taken virtually. The test that determines a students future will start online in the U.S. in 2024.

The paper test currently takes roughly three hours to complete, but the digital version will be cut down to about two hours with more time given in between questions. Students will also be allowed to use calculators and laptops on the entire math section, and scores will be received in days, instead of weeks. According to a survey by The College Board, roughly 80 percent of students said they would prefer an online exam because it is less stressful.

“I am glad they are changing it to digital and online because those are the times now. Everything is going online,” said Lavender.

Over the years, a number of schools have made the SAT and other entrance exams optional, a trend that accelerated at the start of the pandemic as testing sessions were canceled or became inaccessible.

Priscilla Rodriguez, Vice President of College Readiness Assessments at The College Board, told 22News, “Students really are taking the SAT, millions still are, and are looking at their scores and deciding if they feel that it represents their strengths. So, we’re focused on making it the best, most flexible, least-stressful option possible.”

Although students will be able to take the test online, students won’t be able to take it at home. They will either need to be at a school or testing center.

The SAT has seen a decline in the number of test-takers. About 1.5 million members of the class of 2021 took the SAT at least once, down from 2.2 million the previous year. Massachusetts students will be taking the MCAS this year after it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.