Saturday’s Powerball jackpot an estimated $235 million

The Powerball jackpot has reached more than $200 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $235 million, with a cash option of $145 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday night was an estimated $295 million.

Mega Millions results for Friday, May 10: 03-16-21-61-62 Megaball: 19

No word on if there was a winner yet for that drawing.

Powerball results for Saturday, May 11: 6-8-9-37-40 Powerball: 26

