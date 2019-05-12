Saturday’s Powerball jackpot an estimated $235 million

The Powerball jackpot has reached more than $200 million for Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $235 million, with a cash option of $145 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday night was an estimated $295 million.
Mega Millions results for Friday, May 10: 03-16-21-61-62 Megaball: 19
No word on if there was a winner yet for that drawing.
Powerball results for Saturday, May 11: 6-8-9-37-40 Powerball: 26
