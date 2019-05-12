Saturday’s Powerball jackpot an estimated $235 million

by: Kristina Carretero

The Powerball jackpot has reached more than $200 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $235 million, with a cash option of $145 million. 

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday night was an estimated $295 million. 

Mega Millions results for Friday, May 10:  03-16-21-61-62   Megaball:  19

No word on if there was a winner yet for that drawing.

Powerball results for Saturday, May 11:  6-8-9-37-40   Powerball: 26 

