CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Ahead of Saturday’s storm, Friday will be a mainly quiet, cloudy day. There is a small chance for a flurry in the morning then a spotty shower or two in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will end up dry, however.

Showers then move in Friday night and change to snow as a cold front slowly moves through. Snow will be heavy at times early Saturday morning, coming down at 2-4″ per hour for a time.

Snow then winds down and pulls away for the afternoon. That is when the wind starts to pick up. Gusts of 35-45 MPH are possible. That means lake effect snow will be possible Saturday evening, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!