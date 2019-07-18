Save energy during upcoming potential heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures are expected to climb towards the triple digits this weekend so here are some ways to keep cool and save energy.

Air conditioners and fans will be working overtime so Eversource is reminding people of some energy-saving tips.

Keep air conditoners set at a moderate temperature, because cranking it up after work uses more electricity.

Keep air vents clear of obstructions like furniture and curtains, and seal gaps in walls and outlets.

Eversource also recommends waiting until the sun goes down to use washers and dryers when there is less of a demand on the electric system.

Dan Grenis, who was visiting the area from Washington D.C., told 22news, he plans to crank the AC this weekend.

“When it’s this hot, no matter what temperature you set it at, it’s still going to run continuously. So, it’s going to run regardless,” Grenis said.

Westfield Gas and Electric also suggest turning off lights when you leave a room.

Now, for anyone who may need a place to keep cool, cooling centers will be open in several western Massachusetts communities. You can find the list of cooling centers here.