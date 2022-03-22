(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a Day of Giving to help the people of Ukraine. Save the Children is an organization that is focused on the children who are caught in the middle of this escalating conflict.

The crisis in Ukraine has left millions of refugees in its wake largely women and children. The organization Save the Children is in a unique position to help, as they have been on-site and providing critical care for more than seven years.

Amanda Morgan, director of humanitarian fundraising at Save the Children, told 22News while the organization has been supplying fleeing families with basic essential items, it has also established itself as the task force leader in Ukraine on unaccompanied children.

“One of our greatest concerns is for children who are entering into Poland, Romania unaccompanied. So that means that they are separated from their parents and we are seeing more and more of these children arrive every day. That is a really worse case scenario when you are looking at real concerns for child trafficking.” Amanda Morgan

Morgan added once the refugees arrive at the border, Save the Children is providing them with the information they need to access vital services, even education. “It is our mission at Save the Children that children are not without education for longer than 30 days.”

When crisis strikes, Save the Children is one of the first organizations to arrive and the last to leave, so any amount you can donate during the day of giving will make a big difference.

