(WWLP) – Younger adults can’t afford to buy homes, even with lower than usual interest rates. Most of the time, they just don’t have the savings necessary.

Right now, the median sale price for a home in the Pioneer Valley is over $400,000. Down payments can be as low as three-point-five percent for Federal Housing Authority loans.

Even that will cost you $14,000 down for the median home, while non-federally assisted mortgages may require 10 to 20 percent down.

To save faster, experts recommend, starting early, setting clear goals, and using a high yield savings account or a CD, which grow your money at faster rates than traditional accounts.