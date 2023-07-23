SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the hot and humid weather we’ve been getting this summer people are not hesitating to crank up their AC units.

Fred Ferraro from Wilbraham says he has been using his air conditioning this summer but he looks for other ways to cool down if he can to save money and energy.

“We have in the window an ac unit so we only use it when we are in that room, otherwise we try to stay in the tv room that is closer to the basement that’s cooler,” said Fred.

And in order to maintain your AC units, the U.S. Department of Energy says people need to replace or clean its filters as needed. The department says keeping the filter clean can lower an A/C unit’s energy consumption by 5 to 15%.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, air conditioners use about 6% of all the electricity produced in the United States at an annual cost of about $29 billion to homeowners.

Nick Burbank from Rocky’s Ace Hardware says he has been seeing a lot of people buy air conditioners and the weather seal to put around the window. He says people should also put their AC units on auto to save energy.

“Set a temp during the night, like auto, so it turns off when it doesn’t need to be on anymore,” Burbank explained.

And energy experts say people should look into putting more fans throughout their home to have another ventilation option that can help to improve the air flow.