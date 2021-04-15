Scammers are trying to target families that apply for funeral reimbursement

BOSTON (WWLP) – The funeral reimbursement program is now open and families can apply to receive up to $9,000 to cover burial costs.

Now there are a few requirements that must be met first the person who died must have COVID-19 listed as their reason of death and they must have passed away after January 20th 2020.

When going to apply families should know that there is no cost to sign up and if you are asked for one it’s a scam. This is a major issue that the Attorney General, the Secretary of State and members of Congress are warning residents to look out for.

“If they get a scammer calling them up saying for a fee we’ll apply for you, hang up,” Secretary Galvin said.

The program here in Massachusetts will be run by the Secretary of State’s office. To apply check HERE.