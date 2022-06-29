CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are looking forward to games and concerts this summer but scammers are using them to pocket some cash.

According to the BBB Scam Tracker, they have received numerous reports from people who have purchased fake tickets to real events or bought tickets to events that never even existed.

Some way to avoid buying fake tickets this summer is by doing some research before you buy. Be sure to look online and ensure that the event being advertised matches the website.

The other option is to pay with a credit card which will allow you to dispute fraudulent charges so be wary of online sellers that don’t accept credit cards.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other free online listings.