PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Congrats to Scamp the Tramp!

The little pooch won the annual “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest in Petaluma, California on Friday.

Scamp the Tramp beat 19 other contestants for the title.

This top dog and the owner get $1,500, a trophy the size of a Rottweiler, and an appearance on The Today Show.

Most of the dogs were abandoned or rescued from kill shelters – and the event is focused on bringing attention to the needs of rescued dogs.

Congrats Scamp!