SCHEDULE: Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus making stops at local elementary schools

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts VaxBus will be making stops throughout Franklin County offering the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone five years or older.

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at the following locations, including two in Hampshire County:

To schedule a timeslot for your child, visit Franklin Regional Council of Governments website. Adults can also schedule an appointment for the vaccine or booster, but are being asked to pick a later time of day if available.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff for Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — these doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC’s decision.

According to the CDC, individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.