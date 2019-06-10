Scholarship fund set up in honor of GySgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A scholarship fund for students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield has been set up in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.

Sullivan’s family made the $50,000 donation to the school Monday to establish the scholarship fund.

The fund is set up to support students in the East Forest Park neighborhood with tuition.

Thomas Sullivan’s brother, Joseph, said they wanted to use the money they got after Thomas died to help others.

“We wanted to turn it into something good and something that embodied his legacy,” said Joseph Sullivan.”So we decided that Tommy was really into school and into education this was his school, so we came to the conclusion we wanted to make it into a scholarship fund in his honor.”

Thomas Sullivan died during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2015.