Scholarship fund set up to honor GySgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A scholarship fund is being set up at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield in honor of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan.

On Monday, Sullivan’s family will present a check for $50,000 to school officials to establish the fund.

Sullivan, who was from Springfield, was killed in 2015 in an attack at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Fund will support an incoming Pope Francis Preparatory School student who lives in Springfield, demonstrates strong moral character, and has placed community service among their priorities.

Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan was a 1994 graduate of Cathedral High School.