School bus overturns in crash, 20 students on board

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:50 a.m. Tuesday Missouri State Highway Patrol report a school bus crash occurred on US-160, east of N91, which is east of Lockwood, Missouri.

Tpr. Sam Carpenter, PIO, of Troop D tells us 20 children were on board the Greenfield school bus. One child suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The eastbound bus went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossing to the left side, and overturned. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The children were picked up by a second bus and taken to Lockwood.

