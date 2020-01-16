School Superintendent, parents showing support for Moccia’s family

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Residents throughout western Massachusetts were shocked and scared when an AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year old Charlotte Moccia who was abducted while walking home from school on Wednesday.

She was found safely about six hours later.

Even though she does not know Charlotte, West Springfield resident Jeannine Hutchins was one of many parents who were very emotional and could only imagine what Moccia’s family was going through during that time.

“I was crying saying oh my god I hope they find this little girl. Then after a while about 6 hours later they said they found her I’m jumping for joy like it was my child found,” Hutchins said.

Charlotte was abducted shortly after she walked off the bus.

She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee. The Hampden Charter School’s Superintendent said the school will be working with Charlotte’s family to make sure she has a comfortable transition for when she comes back to school.

Superintendent Tarkan Topcuoglu said an assembly was held and guidance counselors were available for students the day following the abduction.

“I’ll be talking to them about walking in groups if possible, not talking to any strangers. If they are approached don’t talk to them and if they see any suspicious activity, kids should know to report it to a trusted adult,” Topcuoglu said.

He said he plans to speak closely with parents and that now is the time to remind them how to keep their child safe at all times.