Schools still required to mask following NYS Supreme Court ruling

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An announcement made late Monday night may change mask mandates in New York State, however, possibly not for schools.

On January 24, New York State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker of Nassau County wrote that the governor does not have the authority to impose the mandate since emergency powers are no longer in place. Judge Rademaker claimed the statewide mask mandate was unconstitutional.

The court document states, “While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well-aimed squarely at doing what they believe is right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature.”

This mask mandate was first enacted in December 2021 by New York State Governor Hochul and required face coverings in schools and other public places.

Following the ruling by the Supreme Court, local schools confirmed that their mask mandates remained unchanged following guidance from the New York State Education Department.

NYSED confirmed the following in a statement released to New York school districts on Monday night:

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.”

South Jefferson Central School District Superintendent Scott Slater said that the “[District will continue to monitor the situation and share out details once more information is known.”

“As we’ve experienced since the onset of the pandemic, and most recently with the guidance on contact tracing and quarantines, this is all new and shifting by the moment. Official statements are expected from local and state health departments providing increased clarification,” Slater added in a district message.

Governor Hochul also released the following statement in response to the NYS Supreme Court ruling.

“My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

Although no full reversal has been made to the mask mandate, the New York Supreme Court is requesting this matter to be sent to the State Legislature.