Scientists find compound that neutralizes skunk odor

OKLAHOMA (KOCO/CNN) – Researchers in Oklahoma believe they have found a way to neutralize arguably one of the worst smells in the world.

Scientists at the university of Oklahoma discovered a compound to fix skunk spray.

Researchers discovered it while researching breast cancer drugs.

“It’s not something we set out to do it’s just one of those beautiful things about science, oh we’re working on a solution to skunk now,” said one researcher.

Another researcher added, “I think we are really dealing with something amazing and it can become a product that can be useful for many people.”

The compound comes from fungus.

It works against the skunk smell by repelling particular chemicals in the air.