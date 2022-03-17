LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the ‘Land of Cakes’ to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes!

From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design of the fabric’s pattern. While kilts are traditionally associated with Scotland, they also have ties to Irish culture.

The business was founded in a small community in Scotland in 2002. So of all places, why choose the Capital Region for their first U.S. store? The area’s rich history!

“We discovered that the city of Albany is named after the Duke of Albany,” said International Brand Manager Emily Redman.

They hope to encourage visitors to seek out their family history and become adorned in a piece of their own ancestral history. Although St. Patrick’s Day is mostly associated with Irish culture, Scotland has close ties with the Emerald Island.