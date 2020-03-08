SCSO: Do not support fraudulent GoFundMe pages

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to support fraudulent GoFundMe pages in the wake of the developments in the Evelyn Boswell case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

On Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office warned the public against misinformation spreading on social media regarding the then-active AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old Evelyn, after photos of investigators circulated, as well as information for a GoFundMe page.

PREVIOUS STORY: AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 375 leads; sheriff’s office warns against social media misinformation

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.