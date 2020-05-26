Search continues for missing Tulsa toddlers

(KJRH/NBC News) Police and volunteers in Tulsa, Oklahoma are searching for two missing toddlers last seen on Friday.

Miracle Crook,3, and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen near The Shoreline Apartments with their mother, Donisha Willis.

Lieutenant John Adams said Willis’ parents and sister stopped by the apartment Friday night and noticed something was wrong.

They called police, and when officers arrived found the door open and Willis passed out on the couch.

When asked where the children were, Willis became verbally abusive and said she didn’t care.

Lt. Adams said the mother refused to cooperate or give any information as to where the two children were.

The children were last seen with their mother on surveillance video at Ryan’s Mingo, a convenience store near the apartment complex.

