Search for answers follow mass shootings

(NBC News) The search for answers continues following a weekend of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Two more victims of the El Paso massacre died Monday, bringing the toll there to 22 who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a busy Walmart crowded with back-to-school shoppers.

In Dayton, Ohio a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular bar district, killing nine people, including his younger sister.

El Paso gunman Patrick Crusius posted an anti-Latino, anti-immigrant online screed shortly before the shooting.

Dayton investigators say they still haven’t determined a motive for gunman Connor Betts. Betts’ sister, Megan, was among those killed. Police say they aren’t sure if she was an intended victim.

“It’s a question I’ve asked more than once,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters. “And I don’t think we can know that for certain.”

As police work to determine exactly how and why the shootings were carried out, those who lost friends and relatives are in mourning.

“I’m broken, not only was she my daughter, we were friends, best friends,” says Nadine Warren.

Her daughter Beatrice was among those killed in Dayton.

“Love them, ’cause you don’t know in America now when they leave they may not come back,” she says.

