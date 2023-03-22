GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The search for kayakers Chuck and Charley Morris is now a recovery.

The dad and son went missing on Thursday near the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the search has narrowed to a certain area but it is a large area, heavily wooded and up to 200 feet deep. Lt. Shannon Jenkins said weather like the wind is making the search more challenging.

Chuck Morris is a percussionist in the band Lotus. Fellow band member Jesse Miller said Chuck is someone everyone loves to be around.

“He was just a good time, he was a fun-loving guy,” Miller said. “Exuberant onstage and off, just a unique mind and a special musician and a special person.”

Miller said he’s known Chuck for more than 20 years and saw Charley grow up. He said he’s grateful for all of the Lotus supporters for showing their love during the difficult time.

“No one expects to deal with a tragedy like this, obviously, but we’re trying to see the good points through it,” Miller said.

One of those loyal fans is Jimmy Sweeney, who has been following the band for years. He said Chuck always makes fans feel special.

“He’s one of those guys always looking out for everyone and everyone who’s seen their music at some point has a memory with Chuck, he’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said since learning that Chuck and Charley were missing, the days of the search have been hard.

“It’s been really hard to kind of continue on with normal day-to-day things but thankfully we have this huge community of us that’s been reaching out,” Sweeney said.

Both Sweeney and Miller said they’re also grateful for the community in Arkansas for supporting Chuck and Charley’s family during this difficult time.

