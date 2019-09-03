Search for missing hikers continues

(KSNV) Search-and-rescue crews are searching for a hiker missing on Nevada’s Mt. Charleston since August 25th.

Red Rock Search and Rescue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Air Force’s 34th Weapons Squadron, which is based at Nellis Air Force Base, are all taking part in search efforts.

Hiker Daniel Meza was last seen on August 25th.

Searchers say they’re still optimistic.

“We found out later that he had actually gone up to visitor’s center and purchased quite a bit food, a coat, gloves, a couple of other items that gave us hope that we bought some time,” said Scott Hayes of Red Rock Search and Rescue.

