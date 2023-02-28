HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several police departments are involved in the search for a missing 19-year-old from Hopkinton.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last heard from by a family member at around 6:11 p.m. on Monday and was reportedly near the Milford Bike Trail and the area of Cedar Street in Milford.

Hopkinton Police say Daniel was on his bicycle and was last seen wearing khaki-colored pants, boots, a beige jacket, and a green bike helmet.

A search was conducted near Louisa Lake, bike trails, the Milford Quarry by members of the Massachusetts State Police Emergency Response Team, K9 Units, and local officers from Hopkinton, Milford and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. However, they did not locate Cambrourelis-Haskins or any related evidence.

Police are asking for the public’s help to check their home or commercial security cameras and properties in the area. If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or contact Milford Police at 508-473-1113.

Milford Police, Hopkinton Police, Massachusetts State Police, and other agencies are resuming their search Tuesday.