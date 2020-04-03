1  of  6
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
Search underway for Kennedy family member, her 8-year-old son after canoe accident

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Hogan said at a news conference that he spoke with Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend about her missing relatives.

Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

This is a developing story.

