(WWLP) – An urgent search and rescue operation is underway for a missing sub in the North Atlantic.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched the search after the submersible disappeared on Sunday while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic, about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod.

The 21-foot submersible and its five-person crew, from the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince, started a dive Sunday morning, but the Polar Prince lost contact with the vessel after an hour and 45 minutes.

Authorities reported the vessel overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. OceanGate says it is working with numerous government agencies and deep sea companies to rescue its crew.

In a statement, OceanGate says in part, “We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.”

OceanGate had been promoting the dive for months on its website offering the chance to become an underwater explorer for a price of $250,000. Many of the people aboard were businessmen, but the others on board have not been identified yet