SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — On Saturday afternoon at Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard, the Second Annual Health & Wellness Fair was held for members of the community.

The event was sponsored by Representative Orlando Ramos, Listening with Love, Take the Mic and other community partners. This fair was open to all Springfield residents and the main message was that it’s key for people to focus on their mental health and wellness.

The event included over 10 vendors including yoga, face painting, free blood pressure checks, music, and an ice cream truck.

“It’s so important because health is your wealth. And we want people to understand that it’s really time for us to do some self analysis and self checkups for our self, our mental health, our physical health, and our spiritual health, so that we can be a better human being. Especially in communities where black and brown folks don’t really have necessarily the access to good quality health care,” expressed the Coordinator for the Health and Wellness Fair, Ayanna Crawford.

Crawford also told 22News that she wants to remind everyone to get a physical done and take a day for themselves every once in a while.