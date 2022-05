(WWLP) – A second plane carrying emergency shipments of formula landed in the U.S. on Wednesday with 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Hypoallergenic formula.

The pallets will be trucked to Pennsylvania and hit store shelves over the weekend.

Abbott said in the congressional hearing they plan to restart manufacturing at the plant on June 4, with product hitting shelves later next month, but they were clear that isn’t a fixed timeline.