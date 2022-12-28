Marley is just one of the homeless pets that found a new family this year. (Photo Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services is asking for the public’s help as they prepare to help pets in the new year.

The non-profit reports that they helped more pets in 2022 than in any other year and they are expecting a significant increase in the demand for services in 2023.

Second Chance says that pet owners’ financial uncertainty has created that need and has made it even harder for some to afford veterinary services in emergency situations.

