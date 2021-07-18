Second dryer fire this week in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Ludlow Fire Department was called to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

On arrival at 86 Americo Street, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor, eves and ridge vents of the home. The source of the smoke was a fire in the basement, which was quickly brought under control.

There was smoke damage throughout the home and four people were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is currently assisting those people. The residents said the fire began from a clothes dryer.

The Westover Fire Department and Ludlow Police assisted the Ludlow Fire Department. Granby Fire provided station coverage. This was the second fire in Ludlow involving a dryer this week. Residents are reminded to clean their dryer vents regularly.