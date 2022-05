GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Tuesday, the Greenfield Department of Public Works is scheduled to begin the second phase of reconstruction of West Street.

The project will include replacement of a 104-year-old water main, and repaving of the street between Conway and Elm streets.

The cost of the project was funded by the Community Development Block Grant program and the City’s Water and Sewer Enterprise funds.

That work is scheduled to be completed by the end of December.