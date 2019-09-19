Secretary Galvin encourages western Mass residents to participate in 2020 Census

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin visited The Big E Thursday to encourage western Massachusetts residents to ‘get counted’ in 2020.

He’s talking about the 2020 Federal Census.

“Western Massachusetts faces several hurdles in getting a full count in the 2020 Census,” Galvin said. “Of particular concern is the City of Springfield. During the last census, Springfield was on the cusp of losing millions in federal dollars if the official population of the city dipped below 150,000. Our estimates indicate that the city’s population is hovering just above that number, and I want to make sure everyone gets counted and Western Massachusetts is not shortchanged by the federal government.”

Galvin said the response rate is typically lower in western Massachusetts than the rest of the state, with 35 percent of households failing to respond. He added that an undercount could result in the loss of a Congressional district for Massachusetts, which could also mean the loss of a vote in the Electoral College.

“It is always difficult to get everyone to respond to the census, but this year it is more crucial than ever that we spread the word and make sure everyone gets themselves counted,” Galvin continued. “The hostile rhetoric toward immigrants in national politics has only made it harder to ask people to come forward and be counted, and Massachusetts has around 1 million residents who were born outside the United States.”

Massachusetts residents will begin receiving census notices in their mailboxes in mid-March. Census Day is April 1, 2020.