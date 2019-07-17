Section of Elm Street in Hatfield closed due to fire

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elm Street is closed at Dwight Street in Hatfield, where multiple towns have sent fire crews.

Our 22News crew can see smoke coming from a building and there is a very strong fire or burning scent. Right now, police have not been able to tell us exactly what is burning.

Northampton, Easthampton, and Conway fire departments have all been called in to help Hatfield. 22News could also see ambulances standing by as well. Police have not said if anyone has been injured.

