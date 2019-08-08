Security becoming more of a focus at local schools and businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 253 mass shootings this year which is an average of more than one mass shooting per day so far in 2019.

The increase in shootings has come with an increase in the importance of safety at local schools and businesses.

Springfield public schools spokeswoman Azell Cavaan said millions of dollars have been invested into enhancing security at schools locally over the past 10 years.

“The last 10 years or so is when we took a look at society and what’s been happening around us we realized that this was something that needed some major investments, time and consideration,” Cavaan said.

Currently, all Springfield Public School entrances remain locked, you must be buzzed in, show a valid form of ID and must wear a visitors badge at all times while inside the building.

One Springfield resident who’s niece will be starting kindergarten in the fall said she’s noticed a significant improvement in security since she was in school.

“You can never be too careful these days with all the shootings this can pop up anywhere. I’m definitely on board with heightened security,” Meredith Blakeslee said.

Businesses are also preparing themselves for an active shooter situation.

The Chicopee Police Department is one of several police departments in our area that offer free services to help prepare for an active shooter at any businesses or workplace.