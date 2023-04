BOSTON (WWLP) – This year marks 10 years since the bombing of the Boston Marathon and security is ramping up ahead of Monday’s race.

Thursday, workers completed installing the finish line on Boylston street for the 127th Boston Marathon. The FBI said Thursday that the agency is not aware of any specific or credible threat targeting this year’s race.

Metal barricades are already up along the race route. Some 30,000 runners from 100 countries will run in Monday’s marathon.