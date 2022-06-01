Among all the races to watch this election cycle, the primary race for lieutenant governor has turned out to be one of the hottest.

That’s why PIX11 News and City & State invited lieutenant gov. contenders and Democratic primary opponents Ana María Archila and Diana Reyna for a live debate.

NY’s current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado was invited as well, but he did not attend on Wednesday evening.

The event, coming weeks ahead of the June 28 primary, was hosted by PIX11’s Monica Morales and City & State’s Jeff Coltin at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in NYC.