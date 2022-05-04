UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Griffo says this move is troubling to him because neither one of these officials has been elected by the people for the offices that they now hold.

“And they passed a law just the other day which now will allow them to put him on the ballot,” said Senator Joseph A Griffo, “These are tactics that benefit the occupant of the office, and in this case, the Governor, choosing whoever they want to be their running mate – despite the electoral process that had been undertaken.”

The Governor now has ten days to make a call for a special election in compliance with the Public Officer’s Law. That election will then need to take place at least 70 days after the call. Eyewitness News will continue to bring you updates as developments are made in this special election.